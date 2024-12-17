Boland to get another crack at the Indians

IMAGE: Scott Boland picked five wickets against India in the 2nd Test in Adelaide last week. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India due to a right calf strain which he sustained during the ongoing third Test at the Gabba, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

The niggle has also ruled Hazlewood out of the Brisbane Test, weakening Australia's bowling attack.

The unfortunate injury hands an opportunity to fellow seamer Scott Boland. Boland is expected to return to the playing XI for the last two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

"Obviously, it looks like Hazlewood will be out," Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori said at the post day press conference.

"I think Boland speaks for himself. I mean, the way he bowled in Adelaide, the way that he has consistently been the back-up seamer, and every single time he has been asked to step up, particularly in Australia, he has been outstanding, so I think that would be the logical thing to conclude," he added.

On Tuesday, Hazlewood bowled just one over before walking out of the field before undergoing scans later to ascertain the severity of the injury.

"He's pretty despondent," Vettori said.

"(He) felt it this morning in warm-ups, gave it a good crack, it's just unfortunate for him to come back, put so much effort after another injury with the side strain, then to pick up a calf strain here, particularly in these circumstances is really tough on him," Vettori added.

The 33-year-old had nicked off star India batter Virat Kohli on Monday, the third day of the match, with a fine delivery outside the off-stump.

Hazlewood made his return to the side for the third Test after missing the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide due to a side strain. He had replaced fellow pacer Scot Boland, who played in the day-night Adelaide Test, in the Australia eleven for the ongoing Brisbane Test.