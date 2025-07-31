'India-England series will help sell more tickets for Ashes': Cricket Australia

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill clashes with England opener Zak Crawley during the third Test at Lord's. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg believes that the aggressive tone of the ongoing Test series between India and England will be a huge selling point for the match-day tickets of the upcoming Ashes.



The Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England will begin in November, and Greenberg is hoping to go past the 837,879 gross fans footfall during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.



"It's great, isn't it? It's great cricket (India vs England series for Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy) to watch as a fan," Greenberg told The Sydney Morning Herald.



The BGT was the highest attended Test campaign in Australian history outside of the Ashes and the record stands at 946,750, which was set during the 1936-37 Ashes when Sir Donald Bradman was in his pomp.



"Everyone

will have their opinion when our English friends arrive I'm sure, and we're looking forward to that very much. I love the way they're playing their cricket and I can't wait to see them test themselves on our shores," he added.The five-Test series between India and England have seen several flashpoints between the players from either side, and head coach Gautam Gambhir's tip with the Oval curator Lee Fortis too has added to the drama.Greenberg said the pre-sale Ashes tickets have already doubled those of the Border-Gavaskar series."It's great cricket to watch leading into them coming here on this Ashes trip. It will sell more tickets for us. We like to think that's talkability," he said.

The opening day tickets for the five Ashes Tests across Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney are now sold out, as per CA's estimate.



Meanwhile, ticket allocations for first, second and third days at the Gabba, Adelaide Oval and Sydney have also been exhausted.