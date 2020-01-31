PHOTOS: Super Over agony continues for NZ as India clinch win

January 31, 2020 17:23 IST

New Zealand have lost four limited overs matches in Super Overs in the last six months, including the one-day World Cup final against England last year.

Images from the fourth T20 International between New Zealand and India in Wellington on Friday.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with Sanju Samson after winning the fourth T20 International against New Zealand. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Virat Kohli inflicted more Super Overs misery on New Zealand as he helped India to a second successive victory in sudden death to win the fourth Twenty20 international in Wellington on Friday.

Needing 14 to win the match after Tim Seifert (8) and Colin Munro (5) gave New Zealand a total of 13-1, KL Rahul hit the first ball from Tim Southee for six and the next for four before he was caught by Scott Kuggeleijn at deep midwicket.



Kohli then bunted two runs down the ground and hit Southee for four to take India to 16-1 and a 4-0 lead in the series.



The hosts had appeared to be cruising to victory in the regulation 20 overs on 159-3 and needing seven runs from the final six balls bowled by Shardul Thakur.



Yet they lost four wickets to finish on 165-7.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Seifert had put New Zealand in position to win the game as he combined with Ross Taylor (24) in a 62-run partnership that was broken in the final over.



Seifert was then run out for 57, while Daryl Mitchell was caught and Mitchell Santner run out on the final ball attempting the second run that would have given New Zealand the win.



Opener Colin Munro had earlier scored 64 but threw his wicket away after some lazy running led to him being run out from a direct hit by Kohli after he took a relay throw from the outfield from Thakur.



India had scored 165-8 in their 20 overs, with Manish Pandey having superbly marshalled the tail and scored his third half century to finish on 50 not out.



The final game is in Mt. Maunganui on Sunday before a three-match one-day international series starts in Hamilton on February 5.



Earlier, Manish Pandey led India's recovery with an unbeaten 50 off 36 balls as he rallied the visitors to 165 for eight.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey hit an unbeaten half-century to rally India to a competitive total. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Put into bat, India were struggling at 88-6 at one stage before Pandey single-handedly guided them to a respectable total. KL Rahul contributed 39 runs off 26 balls, inclusive of three sixes and two fours but India kept losing wickets throughout their innings.



This was after New Zealand won a fourth consecutive toss and opted to field. Kane Williamson missed the match owing to a shoulder niggle as Tim Southee was named the stand-in captain.



Having already sealed the series 3-0, India made three changes with Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja rested. Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini were drafted into the team, but Rishabh Pant was left out.



Samson (8) opened the innings with Rahul, but lasted only five balls before holing out. Virat Kohli (11) too was out cheaply, with Mitchell Santner taking a brilliant catch in the covers off Hamish Bennett (2-41).

IMAGE: India opener KL Rahul hits out. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Ish Sodhi then got into the act and ran through India's batting order. First to go was Shreyas Iyer, who was caught behind for one, and then Shivam Dube (12) threw his wicket away with a reckless shot to midwicket.



Things went from bad to worse for India as Rahul was caught off Sodhi at midwicket in the ninth over.



Sodhi finished with 3-26 while Santner dismissed Sundar for nought as the New Zealand spinners rounded up a good outing with combined figures of 4-52 in eight overs.



Pandey came to India's rescue thereafter as he marshalled the innings along with Shardul Thakur (20 off 15 balls) and Navdeep Saini (11 not out).



He put on 43 runs with Thakur for the seventh wicket and then added another 22 with Saini. In doing so, Pandey brought up his half-century off 36 balls, inclusive of three fours, to push India's total beyond 150.