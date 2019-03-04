PIX: India cricketers hit the nets with eye on 2nd ODI win

March 04, 2019 16:30 IST

The Indian cricket team strapped up and got going as they hit the nets on the eve of the 2nd ODI against Australia in Nagpur.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series after a six-wicket win in the first ODI on Saturday and will look to up the pressure on the visitors on Tuesday.

With the nets session in full flow, Virat Kohli and his men sweated it out under the blazing Nagpur sun.

Here are images from the intense nets session on Monday...

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is all focus in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma waits his turn. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni pads up as Ravindra Jadeja finds something that's tickled his funny bone. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

