BCCI says full IPL in India despite Lok Sabha polls

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh celebrate Chennai Super Kings' IPL victory last season. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the entire 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held in India despite clashing with the Lok Sabha polls.

In the past, whenever the IPL clashed with elections, the tournament was held overseas. In 2009, the entire tournament was staged in South Africa, while in 2014 some matches were held in the UAE.

But this year, the BCCI has taken every step possible to keep the tournament in the country, and the franchises have also backed the decision.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in April-May and the schedule for the same is likely to be announced in a week's time.

“It is very clear. The major departure, which was announced by the BCCI with regards to the IPL, was the fact that though the general elections will overlap with the IPL we have decided to keep the IPL within the territories of India,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said at the Indian Cricket Board's headquarters in Mumbai on Monday.

“Having said that, efforts have been made to be in dialogues with various government agencies, and there is general agreement to that fact. Once the election schedule is announced we will know which areas or states are going to elections in which phases and accordingly thereafter we will announce the IPL schedule,” he added.

The IPL, which kicks-off on March 23, has announced the schedule for only the first 17 games.

IPL CEO Hemang Amin stated that once the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls are out, then they will release the schedule for the rest of the IPL.

“It will depend on the election schedule. We are ready with the schedule for the balance part as well but it depends on how the election schedule comes out and the phases in which the eight IPL cities go for polling,” he said.

Amin has also added that they will try to stick to the home and away format as much as possible but if the schedule gets too tight then some teams could play at neutral venues.

“Currently if you look at it, we have already announced that IPL will be held in India. At this point in time, we don’t see any reason to go outside the country because we have around 18 to 20 venues where we can host matches. So we can tag the election schedule also if the main centres are going to be affected because of the polls.”

It has been learnt that the teams have conveyed to the Board that they are happy to play anywhere in India as opposed to playing overseas.

“If you look at the schedule for the first 17 games that we have announced it is based on home and away format. Six of the teams play four matches and four teams play five games. Every team plays two home matches and two or three away games,” Amin said.

There is a possibility that the IPL matches could begin at 7.30pm this year.

Broadcaster Star Sports had last year suggested starting the second match at 7pm instead of the usual 8pm but the franchises turned down the request.

The play-off games, including the final, were played at 7pm last year.

“Last year we had advanced the timings for the play-offs to start at 7pm. We are still considering whether to advance it a bit or keep it at 8pm, because that also affects the afternoon game.

“For the last so many years we have been playing 12 to 15 afternoon games, so it impacts that. The players’ wellbeing will have to be considered if we are advancing the matches, because if we advance the 8pm game then we have to advance the afternoon game as well. Hopefully within a week or so we will announce the timings once we get the balance schedule ready,” he said.