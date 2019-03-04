We haven't ousted anyone, just made use of opportunities: Kuldeep

March 04, 2019 15:56 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during a nets session in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI

When Kuldeep Yadav was asked if he and fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have bolted the on veteran R Ashwin’s ODI career, the chinaman bowler answered firmly in the negative.

The wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal have been a regular feature in India's ODI format confining finger spinner Ashwin to the sidelines and relegating Ravindra Jadeja as the third specialist spinner.

"No, no, not at all. We haven't ousted anyone. It's just that we have got the opportunities and we did well. They (Ashwin and Jadeja) have always been doing well for India. In Test matches, Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) are still playing," Kuldeep said on the eve of the second ODI.

"We learn a lot from them. They have a lot of experience. When I am in the Test squad, I learn a lot from them. Whenever we got an opportunity, for me and Chahal, we have performed for the team and that helped the team to victories, so happy about it," Kuldeep stated.

In the first game, Kuldeep bowled well and got two wickets while Jadeja despite going wicketless was very economical.

"To be honest, me, Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) and Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) are playing really well. So nothing much to worry about and we are focusing game by game," added Kuldeep.

Quizzed if he has ever felt pressure while bowling to any batsmen, he replied in the negative, saying, ‘I am not afraid of getting hit’.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets in the first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

However Shaun Marsh, according to Kuldeep is one batsman, who has really played him well.

"Shaun Marsh is a very good player of spin bowling. In Australia, her was playing really well (against me) and they (team management) wanted to give me a break for a couple of games.

"After that I studied Marsh's batting and saw him playing a lot of deliveries on the front-foot and it paid off. But it will be important how I bowl to him in the next game if he plays," he said.

Having already played 12 ODIs against Australia, there is a sense of familiarity about the opposition batting line-up.

"Of course, it has been two years (now) I am playing international cricket and I have almost played 10-12 matches against Australia in One Day format. Nowadays, with video analysis, it is very to pick any bowler,” he said.

To add another dimension to his game, Kuldeep has now started devoting extra time to his batting under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.

"Of course, batting is important – be it in ODIs or Test cricket. I am focussing more on batting, every session I am batting for 20 odd minutes. Batting becomes important in some of the close matches and I am working with Sanjay Sir (Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar)," he signed off.