Next star? Anvay Dravid's knock puts Karnataka on top

Next star? Anvay Dravid's knock puts Karnataka on top

Source: PTI
December 13, 2024 19:36 IST
Anvay Dravid

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid cracked an unbeaten century. Photograph: Kind courtesy Six Cricket Community/Instagram

Batting legend Rahul Dravid's son Anvay cracked an unbeaten century for Karnataka in the drawn Vijay Merchant Trophy match against Jharkhand in Mulapadu, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday.

Batting at No. 4 Anvay remained unbeaten on 100 off 153 balls, striking 10 fours and two sixes as Karnataka scored 441 for 4 from 123.3 overs on the final day of the three-day match.

 

First, he was involved in a 167-run stand for the third wicket with Syaamantak Anirudh (76), and then shared 43 with Sukurth J (33) for the fourth wicket.

Opting to bat first, Jharkhand were earlier all out for 387 in 128.4 overs.

Karnataka secured three points for taking first innings lead while Jharkhand got one.

Anvay captained the Karnataka Under-14 team last year and recently smashed an unbeaten 200 for Bangalore Zone against Tumkur Zone in the KSCA U-16 Inter-Zonal tournament.

Anavay's elder brother, 19-year-old Samit, an all-rounder, was selected for the India squad for the multi-format home series against Australia U-19 in September and October after featuring in the Maharaja T20 trophy, where he played for Mysuru Warriors.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
