PIX: How India's Under-19 World champ celebrated!

India's skipper Ayush Mhatre said his team wanted to carry the legacy of Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the 2026 ICC Under 19 World Cup in Harare on Friday.

IMAGE: India's Under-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre is draped in the tri-colour after leading the team to victory in the tournament in Harare on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced one of the most extraordinary innings in Under-19 World Cup history as India clinched their sixth title with a commanding 100-run victory over England in the final on Friday.

Key Points 'I can't express my feelings but it's a memorable night for us'.

Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu capped off the tournament with a 40 in the final.

'I've been here before but for these boys it's going to be really special'.

Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls eclipsed a valiant century from England’s Caleb Falconer, as India successfully defended a daunting total of 411 to deny England a second U-19 crown and extend their wait since 1998.

Opting to bat, India were powered by a record-shattering masterclass from the 14-year-old Sooryavanshi, who smashed 15 fours and 15 sixes in a knock that redefined batting at this level. Skipper Ayush Mhatre added stability with a fluent 53, while Abhigyan Kundu’s brisk 40 ensured India never lost momentum.

India raced to 411/9, the highest total ever in an Under-19 World Cup final, setting England an imposing target of 412.

England’s chase began shakily with Joseph Moores falling early, but Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes counter-attacked to keep hopes alive. Mayes’ 45 off 28 balls and Dawkins’ 66 briefly lifted England to 142/2 before India struck decisively through skipper Mhatre and seamer Deepesh Devendran.

The match turned sharply as England collapsed from 142-2 to 177-7, undone by disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. Falconer then launched a stunning fightback, hammering a 63-ball century -- the fastest by an England batter in an U-19 World Cup final, but he ran out of partners and England were eventually bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs.

India's skipper Ayush Mhatre said his team wanted to carry forward the legacy of the likes of Rohit Sharma, who led India to T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, and Harmanpreet Kaur, under whom India women's side won their maiden World Cup last year, adding that this victory was a continuation of those successes.

'What goals we set, they executed very well'



IMAGE: India Under-19 world champions celebrate with the trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

"I can't express my feelings but it's a memorable night for us. The boys have played really well. What goals we set, they executed very well. They played their natural game so I am very happy.

"Rohit Sharma won the World Cup, Harmanpreet (Kaur) also and now we have won it. No words for the support staff, they way they have hustled for the last many months...keep supporting us like this, we'll keep winning you trophies."

On Sooryavanshi's magical innings, he said words could not describe the blistering knock the youngster played.

"We have no words for his innings. We know he is a fabulous batsman and he's shown in this match what he can do. We just wanted to carry forward the legacy."

'Sooryavanshi batted extremely well and kept England bowlers under pressure'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kisses the World Cup trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, who played a quiet yet assured role throughout the tournament and capped it off with a 40 in the final, said the players did feel the pressure at times but the key was to remain patient and have faith in their abilities.

"Yeah sometimes we were felling the pressure. But we had the patience and backed ourselves and the bowlers, who bowled really well. We have won the sixth title and we are going to celebrate it," he said.

"It's hard work which we have done in the last two years. Last time we lost to Australia, so now we have taken revenge and will be defending champions. (Sooryavanshi) batted extremely well and kept England bowlers under pressure. What I liked is he played his natural game," he said.

'It's a great feeling'

India U-19 head coach and former India cricketer and Hrishikesh Kanitkar said, the feeling was surreal.

IMAGE: India Under-19 players celebrate with the support staff. Photograph: BCCI/X

"It's a great feeling. I've been here before but for these boys it's going to be really special. And after the fight the England boys put up, it's a fabulous win. We are happy to see the development.

"Obviously we play for the trophies, but good to see the development."