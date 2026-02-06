India Favourites for T20 World Cup, but Anything Can Happen: Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has declared India as the favourites for the upcoming T20 World Cup, while cautioning about the format's inherent unpredictability and the pressure that comes with high expectations.

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav at a practice session on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India start as favourites to win the T20 World Cup but the tag comes with its own dangers in a format where reputation counts for little, says former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

The batting great said India's depth and quality make them the team to beat, while stressing that T20 cricket remains brutally unforgiving, even for the hosts.

"India are the favourites, definitely, and everyone will admit this. But in T20 cricket, anything can happen," Pietersen told PTI Videos on the sidelines of alcoholic beverage brand Dram Bell's launch event in New Delhi.

Based on its impressive recent performances in the T20 format, the Indian team is widely viewed as the frontrunners to lift the trophy. With a settled core, batting depth and a bowling attack capable of adjusting to different surfaces, the team appears well-equipped for a high-pressure tournament at home.

Yet, Pietersen warned that familiarity with conditions does not guarantee results.

"In T20 cricket, on any given day, you can have two superstar players in the opposition who can beat you," he said, pointing to the 2023 ODI World Cup as a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in global events.

India had dominated that tournament before Australia beat them in the final.

"You are playing against great players in other teams. That's international sport," he said.

Kuldeep Yadav's Role in India's T20 World Cup Campaign

Among India's key weapons heading into the T20 World Cup is Kuldeep Yadav who is currently not in the best of his form. However, Pietersen was unequivocal in his praise for the left-arm wrist-spinner, highlighting both his skill and mindset.

"Kuldeep is a star and a brilliant, brilliant guy," Pietersen said.

"He is a tremendous character and a fighter. He is desperate to win and has got all of the tricks."

Kuldeep's importance to India's T20 plans has grown steadily. His ability to attack through the middle overs, traditionally the phase where games are either controlled or lost, has given India a reliable wicket-taking option without sacrificing economy.

While there has been periodic discussions around fluctuations in Kuldeep's form, Pietersen urged patience and perspective.

"In life and in sport, people need to realise that sometimes it doesn't go your way," he said.

"Maybe he (Kuldeep) is having one of those periods that everyone has. I don't know because I'm not following it that closely technically, but he is a beautiful human and a wonderful bowler", he added.

Pietersen believes players like Kuldeep are mentally strong and tactically adaptable, and thus vital if India are to convert favourites status into a title.

"Pressure is always there when you're expected to win â¦ handling those moments is what defines champions," said the former World Cup winner.

Pietersen's New Venture in India

Away from cricket, Pietersen described the launch of his alcoholic beverage brand Dram Bell a deeply personal move.

"I'm incredibly proud to own a brand in India," he said.

"It is very special to do something in a country that I love, with wonderful people, is really special. It's about bringing people together to have a good time, and I've had such a good time in India over the last twenty years," he signed off.