News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Hoardings fall during Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match

PIX: Hoardings fall during Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match

Source: PTI
October 16, 2023 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Due to strong winds, several hoardings came crashing down during Australia’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. Photographs: cricketcomau/X

Strong winds caused several hoardings to fall from the roof of the Ekana Stadium on to the seats below during the World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday.

After rain stopped play for a bit, there was a dust storm and heavy winds led to several iron angles with branding material from the roof falling on people sitting at the lower levels.

 

The situation could have been disastrous but luckily the stands were relatively empty. It did, however, cause panic among those who were watching the game as the public announcement asked spectators to move to safety of the higher seats.

By the time the second innings began the security had moved all spectators to the higher level.

The stadium hosted its maiden World Cup game  -- Australia versus South Africa -- last week.

The marquee India versus England match is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Stadium on October 29.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Looking to be permanent member of Olympic Movement'
'Looking to be permanent member of Olympic Movement'
'Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai'
'Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai'
Politicians criticise Indian fans for heckling Rizwan
Politicians criticise Indian fans for heckling Rizwan
Both Nithari accused acquitted; death penalty cancelled
Both Nithari accused acquitted; death penalty cancelled
Amid Gaza war, US man kills 6-yr-old Palestinian boy
Amid Gaza war, US man kills 6-yr-old Palestinian boy
ICC World Cup PIX: Sri Lanka vs Australia
ICC World Cup PIX: Sri Lanka vs Australia
Ronaldinho casts a spell in the City of Joy
Ronaldinho casts a spell in the City of Joy

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

ICC World Cup PIX: Sri Lanka vs Australia

ICC World Cup PIX: Sri Lanka vs Australia

Afghanistan feed on belief to upset England

Afghanistan feed on belief to upset England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances