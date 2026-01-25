Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad amid drama

After veiled boycott threat, Pakistan name 15-member squad for T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Salman Agha, who led Pakistan to the Asia Cup final last year, will lead the Pakistan squad at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan on Sunday announced their squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup, a day after their cricket board chief cast doubt over the team's participation in the global showpiece that begins on February 7.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, also the country's interior minister, on Saturday said their participation in the 20-team tournament required government permission.

On Sunday, however, the PCB announced a 15-member squad led by Salman Agha, which will meet the Netherlands in the February 7 tournament opener in Colombo.

Head coach Aaqib Javed said the Pakistani government would take a final call on their participation.

"Our job is to pick the team," Javed said at a press conference.

"We've announced the team very close to the deadline.

"The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That's what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision."

India will host the majority of the T20 World Cup matches but Pakistan will play exclusively in Sri Lanka because of the fraught political relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Bangladesh have been replaced by Scotland for their refusal to tour India due to safety concerns, which the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected.

There were no major surprises in the T20 World squad with the same set of players who are to play a T20 series at home against Australia next week named in it.

Only medium pacer Mohammad Wasim junior found himself out in the cold from the squad for the Australia series starting on January 29 in Lahore.

The selectors have included two specialist spinners in the T20 World Cup squad, including Abrar Ahmed and mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who has made limited international appearances for the national side.

Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed retained; Haris Rauf finds no place

Besides Abrar and Usman, the squad features spin all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub.

Pakistan brought back former captain Babar Azam, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Naseem Shah, but there was no place for wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and bowler Haris Rauf.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, spinner Abrar Ahmed and top-order batter Fakhar Zaman are among those who retained their place in the T20 squad.

The squad also includes hard-hitting young batsman Khawaja Nafay who has played just one T20 International in Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Among the 15 players, skipper Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Tariq have received their maiden mega-event call-ups to the Pakistan squad.

Abrar, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan have played in at least one or more editions of the tournament since 2021.

Pakistan are placed in Group A and scheduled to face the Netherlands in their opening game on February 7 in Colombo.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Usman Tariq