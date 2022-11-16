News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik is a superstar: Kane Williamson

Hardik is a superstar: Kane Williamson

Source: ANI
November 16, 2022 10:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson during a media opportunity ahead of the New Zealand and India T20I series, at Basin Reserve. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Saying that that his side looks forward to playing against India, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, commented on India's talent pool, ahead of his side's first T20I match against India in Wellington.

"Their side has been busy. It is natural that not everyone can do everything. Their depth is second to none. I have seen the talent these players have and there are plenty of superstars in that team," said Williamson.

 

While focussing on his own team, Williamson spoke about pacer Trent Boult saying that he has been a huge part of the national side and he hopes to see him in Kiwis colours once again.

India will be kickstarting its white-ball series against New Zealand with the first T20I set to take place in Wellington on Friday. Hardik will be leading the side in absence of senior stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shorter format.

"Trent Boult has been a world-class player for us. He has been a huge part of our team. Hopefully, we will see him in New Zealand colours again. But it is a moving landscape, you make different decisions throughout your career," said Williamson in a media interaction ahead of the first match.

Boult is not participating in both ODI and T20I series against Men in Blue.

Back in August, Boult had requested New Zealand Cricket to release him from his central contract so that he could spend more time with his family while also making himself available for domestic leagues.
The move means the 33-year-old will have a significantly reduced role with the Blackcaps during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Remember November 15, Sachin?
Remember November 15, Sachin?
'Super exciting talent': Williamson gushes about Umran
'Super exciting talent': Williamson gushes about Umran
Captain Pandya Chills In The Pool
Captain Pandya Chills In The Pool
Can Isudan Gadhvi Swing It For AAP?
Can Isudan Gadhvi Swing It For AAP?
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule
Hardik's message to team after T20 WC disappointment
Hardik's message to team after T20 WC disappointment
Take This Bollywood Quiz NOW!
Take This Bollywood Quiz NOW!

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Hardik's message to team after T20 WC disappointment

Hardik's message to team after T20 WC disappointment

IPL: Williamson, Bravo among big names let go

IPL: Williamson, Bravo among big names let go

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances