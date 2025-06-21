HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal centuries power India on Day 1

PIX: Gill, Jaiswal centuries power India on Day 1

June 21, 2025 00:42 IST

x

England chose to bowl first, knowing each of the previous six Leeds Tests had been won by the side bowling first.

 Gill

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century against England on Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley on Friday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Centuries from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill, his first as skipper, fired India to a commanding position in their series opener against England, closing day one of the first Test on an imposing 359-3 on Friday.

Despite the clear, humid Headingley conditions seemingly favouring the batting side, England chose to bowl first, knowing each of the previous six Leeds Tests had been won by the side bowling first.

Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill combined deft touches with elegant drives and pulls. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Ben Stokes' decision seemed ill-advised, with India openers K L Rahul and Jaiswal both looking in fine form, but Rahul fell for 42, with the England captain quickly removing debutant Sai Sudharsan for a duck from the final ball before lunch.

Jaiswal and Gill steadied the ship in the afternoon session, however, the opener storming to his fifth Test century, with Gill's classy ton, an unbeaten 127, putting England on the back foot from the off in the five-match series.

The pressure was on Gill on his Test bow as captain, with a nation expecting a smooth transition following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a drive. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

India's fifth-youngest captain at 25 found himself in the firing line in the blink of an eye, after England had toiled initially on an unusually humid Leeds day.

 

Missing numerous frontline pace bowlers through injury, it was left to Brydon Carse, making his first Test start on home soil, to make the crucial breakthrough just as Rahul was settling in before debutant Sudharsan quickly followed him back to the pavilion.

Supported by Jaiswal, who sailed to his sixth half-century in 10 innings against England, Gill showed his class with his fastest-ever Test 50.

Pant

IMAGE: Pant plays a defensive shot. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Jaiswal, despite receiving treatment for an injury to his hand throughout the afternoon session, quickly retook the limelight from the skipper storming to his fifth century from just 20 matches, a third against England, to pile the misery on the hosts’ beleaguered bowlers.

After Stokes struck to clean bowl Jaiswal, who departed for 101, ending the third-wicket stand of 129, Gill and Rishabh Pant continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over, with a drive through the covers taking the skipper to his first Test century outside of Asia.

Stokes

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Pant finished off a memorable day for India by reaching his half-century with a bizarre-looking shot, leaving England with mountain to climb to avoid getting their summer off to a losing start.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

