Young Indian Stumper-Batter Set For County Stint

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan has been signed by Nottinghamshire as a replacement for South Africa's Kyle Verreynne. Photograph: BCCI

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has signed a short-team deal, subject to international clearance, with Nottinghamshire to play two county matches, the club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Kishan will replace South Africa's Kyle Verreynne and will be available for selection for their matches against Yorkshire and Somerset.

Verreynne, a member of South Africa's World Test Championship-winning side, will be away on national duty for a two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

"I feel very excited to get my first taste of county cricket, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills," Kishan was quoted as saying by Nottinghamshire's website.

"I want to make sure I'm the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills. Trent Bridge is such a famous ground, and I'm really excited that I'll be playing there."

Head coach Peter Moores said, "We're all very pleased to have secured the services of Ishan for these next two Championship fixtures while Kyle is away with South Africa."

"We want players to be themselves and to bring their own game, and something that especially excites me about Ishan is how keen he is to be involved in county cricket.

"He brings proven quality in his ball-striking, as a hard-hitting middle-order batter, but while he's still developing his red-ball game, this spell will be really beneficial for him, and for us," he added.