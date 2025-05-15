HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Axar gives Starc Bollywood lessons

Last updated on: May 15, 2025 12:09 IST

DC Axar and Starc

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel is one popular skipper.

In a segment titled Baapu ki Paathshaala, the Delhi Capitals tweeted a video of Axar, popularly known as Bapu, teaching DC's foreign recruits famous Bollywood dialogues.

From Sunny Deol's famous Dhaai Kilo Ka Haath to Shah Rukh Khan's Bade, Bade Deshon Mein... Axar made his teammates mouth these Bollywood, leaving everyone in the room in splits.

 

But the best bit was when pacer Mitchell Starc mouthed the famous dialogue from Shahenshah. His wife Alyssa Healy in the audience laughed while he tried to keep up with Axar.

Watch all the fun below:

 

SEE: Axar gives Starc Shahenshah lessons. VIDEO: Kind courtesy DC/X

 

SEE: Bapu Axar's Bollywood Paathshaala. VIDEO: DC/X
