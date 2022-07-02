News
PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 2

Source: PTI
July 02, 2022 17:15 IST
IMAGES from Day 2 of the rescheduled 5th Test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja reaches his century during day two of the Fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India were all out for 416 in their first innings on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham.

Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session of the day.

Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls.

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The overnight pair of Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (16) added 33 runs in 40 balls before skipper Jasprit Bumrah played an excellent cameo, blasting an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls to take India across the 400-mark.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hits out. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: England’s Alex Lees of England is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

For England, James Anderson was the most successful bowler with 5 for 60, which included the wicket of Jadeja. Broad (1/89) dismissed Shami for his lone wicket, while Matty Potts (2/105), Ben Stokes (1/47) and Joe Root (1/23) were the other wicket-takers.

Source: PTI
