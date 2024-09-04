News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Dravid, Kumble, Srinath interact with referees at NCA

PIX: Dravid, Kumble, Srinath interact with referees at NCA

Source: PTI
September 04, 2024 19:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid addresses the participants at the match referees seminar at NCA, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India legends Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid interacted with match referees in a seminar conducted at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday, while discussing various aspects of managing a game on the field.

Apart from Dravid, who is set to take over as Rajasthan Royals head coach in IPL 2025, and Kumble, ICC match referee and former India pacer Javagal Srinath, Elite Panel umpire Nitin Menon and Education Head, NCA, Sujith Somasundar shared their ideas with the participants.

Anil Kumble

IMAGE: India's spin great Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI/X

'The participants were addressed by former Team India coaches and captains Rahul Dravid & Anil Kumble, ICC match referee Javagal Srinath, ICC Elite Panel Umpire Nitin Menon and Head Education NCA Sujith Somasundar to understand different perspectives,' said BCCI on X.

Several domestic match referees including the experienced Manu Nayyar attended the session, exchanging and deliberating on various points.

Javagal Srinath

IMAGE: Former India pacer Javagal Srinath, who is also an ICC match referee. Photograph: BCCI/X

Both Srinath, who has been serving as a match referee since 2006, and Nitin were recently officiated in the T20 World Cup, and they shared the experience from the marquee event.

The former Indian quick is also one of the few referees to have officiated in over 250 ODIs.

In fact, both Srinath and Nitin were retained in the ICC Elite Panel of referees and umpires earlier this year.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Yuvi's heart-warming birthday post for Abhishek
SEE: Yuvi's heart-warming birthday post for Abhishek
Gambhir Seeks Kamakhya Temple Blessings
Gambhir Seeks Kamakhya Temple Blessings
Will Pant pass rigours of red-ball cricket?
Will Pant pass rigours of red-ball cricket?
North Korea executes govt officials over floods
North Korea executes govt officials over floods
Not retiring yet, says TT legend Sharath Kamal
Not retiring yet, says TT legend Sharath Kamal
Centre signs peace deal with 2 Tripura rebel groups
Centre signs peace deal with 2 Tripura rebel groups
'Incredible to learn from Rohit's batting adjustments'
'Incredible to learn from Rohit's batting adjustments'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Incredible to learn from Rohit's batting adjustments'

'Incredible to learn from Rohit's batting adjustments'

Dravid Returns To Rajasthan Royals As...

Dravid Returns To Rajasthan Royals As...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances