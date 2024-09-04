SEE: Yuvi's heart-warming birthday post for Abhishek

SEE: Yuvraj Singh posts video in birthday message for Abhishek Sharma. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/X

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished his ward Abhishek Sharma on his birthday with a special video.

Posting the video across his social media handles, Yuvraj captioned it: 'Happy birthday sir Abhishek hope you take as many singles this year as many as you knock out of the park. Keep putting in the hard work! loads of love and wishes for a great year ahead! @abhisheksharma_4' he wrote with a heart emoji at the end of the heartwarming post.

The video featured Yuvraj training with Abhishek in the nets as the young turk belted the bowlers, spinners and pacers with equal ease. The video highlighted the mentorship Yuvraj has provided to Abhishek, helping him refine his technique and grow as a player.

Abhishek recently scored a century in Harare against Zimbabwe, has been making significant strides in his cricketing career.

From scoring a four-ball duck in his debut T20I game, the youngster bounced back and scored a quick-fire hundred in the second T20I.

Abhishek's has in the past thanked Yuvraj for his improved showing with the ball in the IPL earlier this year.