News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Yuvi's heart-warming birthday post for Abhishek

SEE: Yuvi's heart-warming birthday post for Abhishek

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 04, 2024 15:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

SEE: Yuvraj Singh posts video in birthday message for Abhishek Sharma. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/X

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished his ward Abhishek Sharma on his birthday with a special video.

Posting the video across his social media handles, Yuvraj captioned it: 'Happy birthday sir Abhishek hope you take as many singles this year as many as you knock out of the park. Keep putting in the hard work! loads of love and wishes for a great year ahead! @abhisheksharma_4' he wrote with a heart emoji at the end of the heartwarming post.

The video featured Yuvraj training with Abhishek in the nets as the young turk belted the bowlers, spinners and pacers with equal ease. The video highlighted the mentorship Yuvraj has provided to Abhishek, helping him refine his technique and grow as a player.

Abhishek recently scored a century in Harare against Zimbabwe, has been making significant strides in his cricketing career.

From scoring a four-ball duck in his debut T20I game, the youngster bounced back and scored a quick-fire hundred in the second T20I.

Abhishek's has in the past thanked Yuvraj for his improved showing with the ball in the IPL earlier this year.

Yuvraj Singh trains with Abhishek Sharma in the nets

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Abhishek credits Lara, Yuvraj for smashing form!
Abhishek credits Lara, Yuvraj for smashing form!
Gambhir Seeks Kamakhya Temple Blessings
Gambhir Seeks Kamakhya Temple Blessings
Pakistan hit new low in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan hit new low in ICC Test rankings
Govt plans SPV for aircraft manufacturing in India
Govt plans SPV for aircraft manufacturing in India
Chemical-laden truck falls off Thane flyover
Chemical-laden truck falls off Thane flyover
No need for MVA CM face: Pawar counters Uddhav
No need for MVA CM face: Pawar counters Uddhav
Wolves seeking revenge by attacking humans: Expert
Wolves seeking revenge by attacking humans: Expert

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Abhishek shines after Yuvraj's 'good start' message

Abhishek shines after Yuvraj's 'good start' message

'Yuvi paaji said I can be a better bowler than him'

'Yuvi paaji said I can be a better bowler than him'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances