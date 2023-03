Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

Virat Kohli came up with a heartwarming gesture after the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad ended in a draw on Monday.

Following the draw, Kohli was seen gifting his India kit to Australia batter Usman Khawaja and wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

In a video shared by BCCI, Kohli also gifted signed jerseys to Khawaja and Carey.

The Australian duo looked delighted upon receiving the gifts from the modern-day great.