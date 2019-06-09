PIX: Dhoni complies with ICC order, removes army insignia on his gloves

June 09, 2019 20:30 IST

IMAGE: Dhoni wearing his new gloves without an emblem on them. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni complied with ICC and wore a different pair of wicketkeeping gloves against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

The ICC had denied him permission to sport the army insignia on his gloves in World Cup 2019.

A huge controversy had erupted after the ICC asked BCCI to get Dhoni to remove the army crest from his gloves.

Fans in India were furious and the BCCI even wrote a letter to the world governing body seeking permission for Dhoni to continue wearing his gloves with the Balidan badge on them.

However, the ICC said Dhoni could not be allowed to don the army badge on his gloves and the BCCI decided not to contest the ruling.