Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Catches Up With Shastri

Dhoni Catches Up With Shastri

By Rediff Cricket
July 11, 2022 13:25 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravi Shastri watch the third T20I between England and India at Trent Bridge, July 10, 2022. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is currently in England, met the Indian team last week.

During the final India-England T20I game at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Ravi Shastri also caught up with Mahi.

Dhoni, who celebrated his 41st birthday on July 7, is on holiday in the British isles while Shastri is a member of the broadcasting team for India's tour of England.

'Great to catch up with the maestro who looks in fine fettle - @msdhoni,' Ravi tweeted.

MS Dhoni

Dhoni was also in the stands for the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 9.

Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

