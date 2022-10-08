News
How Indian women's team bounced back after loss to Pakistan

How Indian women's team bounced back after loss to Pakistan

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 08, 2022 18:54 IST
Proud of the way girls came back after loss to Pakistan, says Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: India are through to the semi-finals of the Women’s Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana lauded her team's comprehensive 59-run victory over Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup, terming it as a ‘good comeback’ within 24 hours of losing to Pakistan in a low-scoring contest.

India, now with four wins out of five games, are through to the semi-finals of the continental event.

 

"It was disappointing in the last match (versus Pakistan). It's good to comeback after that loss, really proud of the girls. Today it was a total team performance," Mandhana said after the match in Sylhet.

While she herself contributed 47 off 38 balls, the regular vice-captain was all praise for young Shafali Verma and the talented Jemimah Rodrigues.

"Shafali batted well, and also Jemimah played well. We could have scored 10 runs runs more while batting. We had to keep bowling dot balls, and we had to wait for their batters to make mistakes, which they did. Our bowlers bowled really well," she added.

Player-of-the-match Shafali, who also had a career-best bowling figures of 2/10, admitted that pitch was not conducive for stroke-play.

"I am always ready to give my best for the team (with the bat and ball). It was a bit difficult pitch for batting as the ball kept low. I have put in a lot of hardwork and want to thank my family and friends for their support."

"We are very happy with our performance, everyone played really well."

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana blamed poor execution in the Powerplay while bowling as the reason for her team's defeat.

"We didn't bowl well in the powerplay. We bowled too many loose balls. We couldn't get many runs in our powerplay either. Our main bowlers couldn't execute their plans," she said. 

Source: PTI
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

