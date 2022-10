Shafali Verma creates new world record

IMAGE: Shafali Verma became the fifth Indian to enter the 1000-plus T20I runs club. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India's teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma registered her name in the records book as she became the youngest to 1000 T20I runs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup encounter on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The opener played a key role in India's win over Bangladesh as she scored a super knock of 55 runs off 44 balls, smashing five boundaries and two sixes.

Shafali Verma is the 7th-ranked T20I batter in the ICC Women's T20I rankings. Shafali Verma got to the 1000 runs at 18 years and 253 days. This record was earlier held by Jemimah Rodrigues at 21 years and 32 days who got to it against Australia in October 2021.

Verma also became the fifth Indian to enter the 1000-plus T20I runs club after Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The fastest Indian woman to get 1000 runs is Mithali Raj who scored it in 40 innings.

Tight bowling by Indian spinners coupled with a half-century from Shafali Verma helped Women in Blue defeat Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Saturday.

A half-century from Shafali Verma and a 96-run stand with Smriti Mandhana powered India to a competitive 159/5 in their 20 overs against Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Saturday.

Batting first, Team India was off to a good start. Openers skipper Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were dealing in boundaries, taking on Bangladesh bowlers with the attacking mindset they both are known for.

India grab the top position with this win after the defeat it got against Pakistan in the last match.