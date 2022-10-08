News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shafali Verma creates new world record

Shafali Verma creates new world record

Source: ANI
October 08, 2022 20:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma became the fifth Indian to enter the 1000-plus T20I runs club. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India's teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma registered her name in the records book as she became the youngest to 1000 T20I runs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup encounter on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

 

The opener played a key role in India's win over Bangladesh as she scored a super knock of 55 runs off 44 balls, smashing five boundaries and two sixes.

Shafali Verma is the 7th-ranked T20I batter in the ICC Women's T20I rankings. Shafali Verma got to the 1000 runs at 18 years and 253 days. This record was earlier held by Jemimah Rodrigues at 21 years and 32 days who got to it against Australia in October 2021.

Verma also became the fifth Indian to enter the 1000-plus T20I runs club after Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The fastest Indian woman to get 1000 runs is Mithali Raj who scored it in 40 innings.

Tight bowling by Indian spinners coupled with a half-century from Shafali Verma helped Women in Blue defeat Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Saturday.

A half-century from Shafali Verma and a 96-run stand with Smriti Mandhana powered India to a competitive 159/5 in their 20 overs against Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Saturday.

Batting first, Team India was off to a good start. Openers skipper Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were dealing in boundaries, taking on Bangladesh bowlers with the attacking mindset they both are known for.

India grab the top position with this win after the defeat it got against Pakistan in the last match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Focus on India's bowlers in must-win 2nd SA ODI
Focus on India's bowlers in must-win 2nd SA ODI
Will Roger Binny replace Ganguly as BCCI President?
Will Roger Binny replace Ganguly as BCCI President?
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan STUN India in thriller
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan STUN India in thriller
God sent me to finish off Kansa descendants: Kejriwal
God sent me to finish off Kansa descendants: Kejriwal
Shardul opens up on missing T20 World Cup spot
Shardul opens up on missing T20 World Cup spot
Shah seeks 5 years to make Assam 'flood-free'
Shah seeks 5 years to make Assam 'flood-free'
'Why can't I come back? I am Mary Kom'
'Why can't I come back? I am Mary Kom'

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

How Indian women bounced back after Pak loss

How Indian women bounced back after Pak loss

Women's Asia Cup: Shafali shines as Ind trounce B'desh

Women's Asia Cup: Shafali shines as Ind trounce B'desh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances