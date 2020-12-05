'Up to players to not abuse concussion rule'

Source:

December 05, 2020 19:47 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja seeks medical attention after getting hit on the head during the 1st T20I on Friday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Former Australia skipper Mark Taylor has warned against the abuse of concussion rules in cricket, saying that it can have the same fate as "runner's rule" if it is exploited going ahead.

Taylor's remarks come as India used the concussion substitute rule in the first T20I against Australia. The Kohli-led side brought in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Ravindra Jadeja after the latter was hit on the helmet.

"The concussion rules are there to protect players. If they are abused there's a chance it will go like the runner's rule. The reason the runners were outlawed was because it started to be abused. It's up to the players to make sure they use the concussion sub fairly and responsibly. I'm not suggesting that didn't happen last night," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Taylor as saying.

"I've said for years I'd like to see players and coaches take more responsibility in running the game. The laws are there to protect them and make the game better for the player. Just make sure they're used correctly, that's all I would say," he added.

Jadeja was also hampered by hamstring issues during India's innings and this possibly irked the Australian camp. Australian coach Justin Langer was seen arguing with match referee David Boon before the start of second innings of the first T20I.

There were a slew of opinions over whether India had done the right thing in replacing Jadeja with leggie Yuzvendra Chahal who is not a like-for-like replacement.

India had won the first T20I against Australia by 11 runs. Hours after the conclusion of the match, the BCCI confirmed that Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining T20I matches and Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement