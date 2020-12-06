Practice match: India A openers Shaw, Gill fall for ducks

December 06, 2020 10:05 IST

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw of India 'A' walks off the field after being dismissed by James Pattinson of Australia 'A' during day one of the three-day tour match at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, on Sunday. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill fell for ducks as India 'A' batsmen struggled on the opening day of their three-day practice match against Australia 'A' at the Drummoyne Oval, in Sydney, on Sunday.

The experienced Cheteshwar Pujara saved India 'A' the blushes with a fighting half-century (54), putting on 76 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Ajinkya Rahane.



Rahane was unbeaten on 45 as India 'A' were reeling on 128 for six at tea on the opening day.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara bats during Day 1 of the practice match. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Pacers Micheal Neser and James Pattinson struck early to remove both the young India openers as they were reduced to 6/2 in the third over.

Gill was caught in the slips off an inside edge which went off the pads towards the slips, while Shaw poked away from his body to get an edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine.



Hanuma Vihari made 15 before he played all over a full delivery, trying to flick it but missed and was given out leg before wicket to Jackson Bird.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates scoring his half-century with Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Pujara battled hard during his 140-ball knock, hitting five boundaries, as he looked to get into the groove for the upcoming Test series, starting in Adelaide on December 17. He was caught at short fine leg trying by Marcus Harris to nudge a short ball on the leg side.



Wriddhiman Saha also fell without scoring, trapped leg before wicket by part-time spinner Travis Head and Ravichandran Ashwin became Pattinson's third wicket of the innings, when he also fell in the same fashion for five.