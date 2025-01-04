PIX: India's pacers have Australia in a spot

Images from Day 2 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with his India teammates after having Sam Konstas caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 of the fifth Test against Australia at the SCG on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj came up with a fiery first spell, taking two wickets with perfectly pitched outswingers before Prasidh Krishna sent back the in-form Steve Smith as India reduced Australia to 101 for 5 at lunch on Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Smith (33) was involved in a 57-run stand for the fifth wicket with Beau Webster after Siraj had rocked the top-order with two wickets in four balls to reduce the hosts to 39 for 4 in the morning.

Prasidh (1/21 in 6 overs) was proving to be a weak link, bowling multiple release deliveries in his first spell as he couldn't find the correct length, but Bumrah changed his end and it proved to be a masterstroke.

He bowled the perfect length to square up Smith and K L Rahul took the leading edge at second slip.

Smith's dismissal made it an excellent session for India.

Webster (batting 28) and Ale Carey (batting 4) were at crease when at the lunch break.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates having Marnus Labuschagne caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI/X

The day started with Sam Konstas (23 off 38 balls) giving charge to opposition skipper Bumrah (2/27 in 9 overs) with his reverse lap, but Marnus Labuschagne (2) was dismissed quickly.

Bumrah got one to rear up from a good length and there was just enough away movement to kiss the right-hand batter's outside edge before resting in Rishabh Pant's gloves.

Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoul Ibne Saikat had ruled it not out, but TV replays showed a clear spike.

Konstas has the unconventional edge to his game, but his defence isn't the most compact one.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj breaks into celebration after dismissing Travis Head. Photograph: BCCI/X

Finally, Siraj (2/28 in 10 overs) got his perfectly pitched outswingers landing on that five metre length and Konstas's drive resulted in an edge towards gully, where Yashasvi Jaiswal pouched it without much ado.

Travis Head (4) started with a beautiful on-drive but then got one that jagged in (in-swinger for left-hander) and as the face of the bat closed, the leading edge travelled at a good height for Rahul in the slips.

At 39 for 4, India could have gone for the kill but Prasidh, known for his profligacy, was far from accurate, allowing the hosts to claw their way back.

Prasidh luckily found his mojo just when it mattered the most.