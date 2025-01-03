HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Karun Nair sets new List A world record

January 03, 2025 18:05 IST

IMAGE: Vidarbha captain scored 112 against Uttar Pradesh, to take his tally to a List A world record of 542 without being dismissed. Photograph: Karun Nair/Instagram

Karun Nair created a new world record for the most runs in List A cricket without being dismissed while guiding Vidarbha to an eight-wicket victory over Uttar Pradesh in a Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday.

Vidarbha captain Karun went past the record set by former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin, who made 527 runs in 2010.

The right-hander was eventually dismissed for 112 as his tally got stopped at 542

runs, setting a new mark.

The other prominent names in the list include Joshua van Heerden (512), Fakhar Zaman (455) and Taufeeq Umar (422).

This was Karun's fourth hundred, third on the trot, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping Vidarbha overhaul UP's 307/8 in 47.2 overs.

 

Vidarbha stormed to 313/2 with Yash Rathod stroking an unbeaten 138 off 140 balls, sharing a massive 228-run stand for the second wicket with Karun.

The victory also enabled Vidarbha to position themselves comfortably as the top team in Group D with 20 points from five games ahead of second placed Tamil Nadu (14) and UP (14), who are on third.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
