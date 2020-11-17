News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Ziva and her dad celebrated Diwali!

How Ziva and her dad celebrated Diwali!

By Rediff Cricket
November 17, 2020 07:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ziva Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram
 

A peek into the Diwali celebrations of Indian sportsstars.

Some decorated their homes and spent time with their families.

Some kept celebrations simple while some ushered in the Festival of Lights in style.

 

Ziva Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Ziva Dhoni in a bright yellow sharara.

 

MS Dhoni

Her dad Mahendra Singh Dhoni with friends during Diwali.

 

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma: Happy Diwali to all. Have a good one and stay safe.

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Preethi Ashwin/Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin: 'A very happy happy Deepavali to all of you from this Quarantine squad. Really miss being home at this time of the year. All the rava ladoos and gulab jamuns that did not find their way to me, also expect Pottu Police (my dad) to report me for this atrocity.'

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed most of IPL 2020 after being injured, has been spending quality time with wife Nupur. Photograph: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Instagram

 

Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma participates in the Diwali puja. Photograph: Ishant Sharma/Instagram

 

Geeta Phogat

IMAGE: Olympian wrestler Geeta Phogat celebrated Diwali in elegant style. Photograph: Geeta Phogat/Instagram

 

Saina Nehwal

IMAGE: 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal wishes fans. Photograph: Saina Nehwal/Instagram
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Mrs Dhoni shares first glimpse of their Mumbai home
Mrs Dhoni shares first glimpse of their Mumbai home
PIX: Katrina, Janhvi's AMAZING colours. Anushka glows!
PIX: Katrina, Janhvi's AMAZING colours. Anushka glows!
SEE: How star families celebrated Diwali
SEE: How star families celebrated Diwali
CBI books 16 for defaming judges on social media
CBI books 16 for defaming judges on social media
Buttler hails De Kock ahead of South Africa tour
Buttler hails De Kock ahead of South Africa tour
ATP Finals: Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman
ATP Finals: Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman
Prioritise people over chair: Tejashwi to Nitish
Prioritise people over chair: Tejashwi to Nitish

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

SEE: How Sachin, Saina, Mary Kom celebrated Diwali

SEE: How Sachin, Saina, Mary Kom celebrated Diwali

SEE: Cricket Australia extend Diwali greetings

SEE: Cricket Australia extend Diwali greetings

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use