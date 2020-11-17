How Ziva and her dad celebrated Diwali!

November 17, 2020 07:47 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

A peek into the Diwali celebrations of Indian sportsstars.

Some decorated their homes and spent time with their families.

Some kept celebrations simple while some ushered in the Festival of Lights in style.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Ziva Dhoni in a bright yellow sharara.

Her dad Mahendra Singh Dhoni with friends during Diwali.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma: Happy Diwali to all. Have a good one and stay safe.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Preethi Ashwin/Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin: 'A very happy happy Deepavali to all of you from this Quarantine squad. Really miss being home at this time of the year. All the rava ladoos and gulab jamuns that did not find their way to me, also expect Pottu Police (my dad) to report me for this atrocity.'

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed most of IPL 2020 after being injured, has been spending quality time with wife Nupur. Photograph: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Instagram

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma participates in the Diwali puja. Photograph: Ishant Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Olympian wrestler Geeta Phogat celebrated Diwali in elegant style. Photograph: Geeta Phogat/Instagram