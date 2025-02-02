PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!

India came up with a dominant performance to defeat South Africa and become the first team to successfully retain the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday.



India overpowered South Africa in the final as they recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory.



After bowling out South Africa for 82 in 20 overs, India stormed to victory as they chased down the target in 11.2 overs.



All-rounder Gongadi Trisha starred with the ball, taking 3/15 in four overs, before smashing an unbeaten 44 from 33 balls to play a pivotal role in India's victory.



Here's how the champions celebrated their triumph:

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the Under-19 T20 World Cup title, in Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday. All Photographs: ICC/X

IMAGE: Gongadi Trisha celebrates after steering India to victory.