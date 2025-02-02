HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!

PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2025 16:45 IST

x

India came up with a dominant performance to defeat South Africa and become the first team to successfully retain the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday.

India overpowered South Africa in the final as they recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory.

After bowling out South Africa for 82 in 20 overs, India stormed to victory as they chased down the target in 11.2 overs.

All-rounder Gongadi Trisha starred with the ball, taking 3/15 in four overs, before smashing an unbeaten 44 from 33 balls to play a pivotal role in India's victory.

Here's how the champions celebrated their triumph:

Team India

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the Under-19 T20 World Cup title, in Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday. All Photographs: ICC/X

IMAGE: Gongadi Trisha celebrates after steering India to victory.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India whip SA, retain women's U-19 T20 World Cup crown
India whip SA, retain women's U-19 T20 World Cup crown
'India-Aus Champions final,' says this Aussie legend
'India-Aus Champions final,' says this Aussie legend
Meet the top cop taking over Pakistan's team
Meet the top cop taking over Pakistan's team
Hardik Pandya reveals his 'No 1 love'!
Hardik Pandya reveals his 'No 1 love'!
Was Harshit Rana's Inclusion Fair?
Was Harshit Rana's Inclusion Fair?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Eggs Done 13 Wonderful Ways, Indian-Style

webstory image 2

9 Pickles To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 3

5 Yummilicious, Mineral-Rich Banana Recipes

VIDEOS

Rishi Sunak's 'obedient' son gesture of doing 'Namaste' on mother's advice wins hearts3:11

Rishi Sunak's 'obedient' son gesture of doing 'Namaste'...

'I failed, will resign': Ayodhya MP breaks down during press conference18:45

'I failed, will resign': Ayodhya MP breaks down during...

Drone captures mesmerising visuals of Maha Kumbh1:26

Drone captures mesmerising visuals of Maha Kumbh

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD