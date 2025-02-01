Was Harshit Rana's Inclusion Fair?

IMAGE: The decision to bring in Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube raised eyebrows in the England camp. Photograph: BCCI

Pune's fourth T20I between India and England was a match packed with drama, from an interesting debut to a controversial substitution, ultimately overshadowed by India's series-clinching victory.

Harshit Rana's debut as a concussion substitute became a central talking point overwhelming India's series-clinching 15 run victory and an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

India, recovering from an early stumble, posted a competitive 181/9, powered by half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

England, chasing a challenging target, were ultimately bowled out for 166.

The match's narrative shifted dramatically when Rana entered the fray, replacing Dube, who had been struck on the helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer in the final over of India's innings.

Rana's introduction sparked immediate debate. The concussion substitute rules stipulate a 'like-for-like' replacement, and Dube's role as an all-rounder made Rana's suitability questionable.

While Ramandeep Singh initially took the field as a substitute fielder, Rana was later officially named as the concussion replacement.

The 23-year-old pacer made an immediate impact, taking a sharp catch off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling to dismiss England Captain Jos Buttler.

Buttler's frustration was palpable, and he was later seen in discussion with Coach Brendon McCullum, likely concerning the decision to approve Rana's substitution.

Moments later, Rana struck gold, dismissing the dangerous Liam Livingstone with his second delivery. Rana bowled a short ball outside off. Livingstone, attempting to guide it to third man, edged it straight to Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, who took the catch cleanly.

Coach Gautam Gambhir erupted in celebration when Rana dismissed Livingstone, shifting the momentum instantly.

His stellar debut continued as he claimed the wickets of Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton, the latter in a high-pressure 19th over where England needed 25 runs. Rana's 3/33 proved crucial in India's victory.

After the match, Buttler expressed his strong disagreement. 'It is not a like-for-like replacement. We don't agree with that," Buttler said.

'Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25 mph with the ball, or Harshit's really improved his batting. It's part of the game, and we really should have gone on to win the match, but we disagree with the decision.'

The debate extended to the commentary box, where Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle discussed the substitution. Bhogle suggested Ramandeep Singh might have been a more appropriate like-for-like replacement for Dube. Pietersen, however, was more critical, suggesting that Buttler's frustration with the substitution contributed to his dismissal.

'Jos Buttler got out in frustration because he was not happy with the substitution,' Pietersen said.

'Ask anybody in the world if Harshit Rana is a like-for-like replacement. I am not so sure that anybody would say that he is. I think there is going to be a very big discussion if Harshit Rana picks up four for nothing.'

'It is a different matter if he is like-for-like or not, but an entirely different discussion if they can turn this into their strength,' KP added.

Rana, despite the surrounding controversy, remained focused on his performance.

'It is still a dream debut for me,' Rana said after the match.

'When Dube came back, two overs into the chase, I was told (about being the concussion substitute). I have been preparing for a while, not just for this series. I have been waiting for this moment to prove myself,' Rana said.

'When I got the chance, I did not think of the circumstances and just thought about delivering. I have experience of bowling at the death (for KKR in the IPL) and relied on that.'

The ICC's concussion substitute rule, designed to prioritise player safety, continues to be a topic of discussion in cricket. While the complexities of 'like-for-like' replacements can lead to disagreements, as seen in this match, the rule itself remains a vital safeguard in the modern game.

