India whip South Africa, retain women's U-19 T20 World Cup crown

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after completing an easy victory over South Africa in the final of the women's Under-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the final to win the women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title for a second straight time in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Chasing a paltry target of 83, India completed the job with 52 balls to spare, reaching 84 for 1 in 11.2 overs.

Gongadi Trisha top-scored for India with an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls while Sanika Chalke was not out on 26 off 22 balls.

Earlier, India’s bowlers, led by Gongadi Trisha (3/15), produced a clinical performance to shoot out South Africa for 82 in 20 overs.

Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9) and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) also chipped in with the ball.

Mieke van Voorst (23) top-scored for South Africa, who suffered a batting collapse after opting to bat.

Only four of their batters could get into double-digit figures while as many did not even open their accounts.

India had won the title in the inaugural edition in 2023 after beating England by seven wickets in the final.

Scorecard

South Africa:

Jemma Botha c Kamalini b Shabnam Shakil 16

Simone Lourens b Sisodia 0

Diara Ramlakan b Aayushi Shukla 3

Kayla Reyneke c Sisodia b Trisha 7

Karabo Meso b Aayushi Shukla 10

Mieke van Voorst st Kamalini b Trisha 23

Fay Cowling b Vaishnavi Sharma 15

Seshnie Naidu b Trisha 0

Ashleigh van Wyk c Vaishnavi Sharma b Sisodia 0

Monalisa Legodi b Vaishnavi Sharma 0

Nthabiseng Nini not out 2

Extras: (LB-5 W-1) 6

Total: (all out in 20 overs) 82

Fall of wickets: 1/11 2/20 3/20 4/40 5/44 6/74 7/74 8/80 9/80 10/82

Bowling: VJ Joshitha 2-0-17-0, Parunika Sisodia 4-0-6-2, Shabnam Shakil 2-0-7-1, Aayushi Shukla 4-2-9-2, Vaishnavi Sharma 4-0-23-2, Gongadi Trisha 4-0-15-3.

India:

G Kamalini c Lourens b Reyneke 8

Gongadi Trisha not out 44

Sanika Chalke not out 26

Extras: (LB-1 W-5) 6

Total: (For 1 wicket in 11.2 overs) 84

Fall of wickets: 1/36

Bowling: Nthabiseng Nini 1-0-7-0, Fay Cowling 2-0-19-0, Kayla Reyneke 4-1-14-1, Seshnie Naidu 1-0-12-0, Ashleigh van Wyk 1-0-12-0, Monalisa Legodi 1.2-0-10-0, Jemma Botha 1-0-9-0.