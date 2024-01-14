News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd T20 PIX: It's raining sixes in Indore!

2nd T20 PIX: It's raining sixes in Indore!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 14, 2024 21:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the second T20 International between India and Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a six during the second T20 International in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a quickfire half-century to put India on course for a series-clinching victory in the second T20 International against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

 

Jaiswal raced to his fifty from just 27 balls, hitting four sixes and as many fours. At the other end, Shivam Dube slammed spinner Mohammad Nabi for a hat-trick of sixes as India raced to 116/2 in 10 overs, after being set 173 for victory.

Dube went on the rampage from the start, smashing 34 from 15 balls with four sixes.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma fell for a first-ball duck, his second in a row, when he was bowled by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi trying a wild swing across the line in the first over.

Virat Kohli, back in the team, batted positively to score 29 from 16 balls before he was dismissed pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran is bowled by Axar Patel during the second T20 International in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Gulbadin Naib top-scored with a breezy 35-ball 57 before a flurry of fours and sixes by the lower-order batters propelled Afghanistan to 172 against India in the second T20I in Indore on Sunday.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21 off 9 balls) and Karim Janat (20 off 10) chipped in with useful contributions as Afghanistan scored 38 from the last three overs.

Put into bat, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz signalled his intent straightaway and flicked Arshdeep Singh (3/32) for a four through square leg and then tried to hit one straight down the ground, which however did not result in a boundary.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Nabi. Photograph: BCCI

While Arshdeep started the proceedings with two wides on either side of the wicket, Mukesh Kumar was welcomed with a six over the bowler's head by Gurbaz, before his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran, having got a review for lbw in his favour, got into the act by lofting one over cover for a boundary.

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, Afghanistan raced to 20 for no loss in no time, forcing Rohit Sharma to introduce spin in the form of Ravi Bishnoi (2/39).

Leg-spinner Bishnoi, who has a penchant for picking a wicket in his first over, did an encore as he lured Gurbaz to offer a catch to Shivam Dube at mid-on, having failed to get elevation.

IMAGE: Gulbadin Naib hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Taking a cue from Gurbaz's approach, one-down batter Gulbadin Naib started to play his shots from the get-go, pulling Mukesh through midwicket and then driving him through for successive fours.

Fresh from a wicket in his very first over, Bishnoi found himself at the receiving end of Gulbadin's onslaught as the batter pulled a short ball over midwicket for a maximum before hitting back-to-back fours in an 18-run over.

There was another bowling change and it paid dividends as left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled visiting captain Ibrahim Zadran with a beautiful flighted delivery that turned just enough to beat the batter and hit the stumps.

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai is bowled by Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

Azmatullah Omarzai did not last long as Dube hit the stumps after the batter went for a cross-batted pull shot and missed.

Axar bowled an economical eighth over before Gulbadin carted a Dube slower ball into the stands over deep mid-wicket and followed that by launching a half tracker towards the long-on region for another maximum.

Promoted to number three, Gulbadin brought up his fifty in 28 balls. There was no respite for Washington Sundar either, as Gulbadin swept the off-spinner for a big six over midwicket.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: BCCI

India's best bowler on the day by some distance, Axar, who registered wonderful figures of 2/17 in 4 overs. The left-arm spinner provided the crucial breakthrough when he had Gulbadin caught at mid-wicket by Rohit, having bowled one slightly slower than his usual deliveries.

Afghanistan's innings lost momentum after Gulbadin's departure even as Bishnoi dismissed Mohammad Nabi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC
How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC
SEE: Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
SEE: Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
Yuzi Meets Orry: Long Lost Bros?
Yuzi Meets Orry: Long Lost Bros?
Cong abuses bizmen now, but 30 yrs ago ...: Deora
Cong abuses bizmen now, but 30 yrs ago ...: Deora
Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by Mar 15
Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by Mar 15
PIX: Ngetich breaks 10 km world record by 28 seconds
PIX: Ngetich breaks 10 km world record by 28 seconds
'India can play key role in Ukraine crisis because...'
'India can play key role in Ukraine crisis because...'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Yuvraj set to mentor Team India?

Yuvraj set to mentor Team India?

'The pace of play in Test cricket is abysmal'

'The pace of play in Test cricket is abysmal'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances