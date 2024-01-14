2nd T20 PIX: It's raining sixes in Indore!

Images from the second T20 International between India and Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a six during the second T20 International in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a quickfire half-century to put India on course for a series-clinching victory in the second T20 International against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

Jaiswal raced to his fifty from just 27 balls, hitting four sixes and as many fours. At the other end, Shivam Dube slammed spinner Mohammad Nabi for a hat-trick of sixes as India raced to 116/2 in 10 overs, after being set 173 for victory.

Dube went on the rampage from the start, smashing 34 from 15 balls with four sixes.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma fell for a first-ball duck, his second in a row, when he was bowled by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi trying a wild swing across the line in the first over.

Virat Kohli, back in the team, batted positively to score 29 from 16 balls before he was dismissed pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran is bowled by Axar Patel during the second T20 International in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Gulbadin Naib top-scored with a breezy 35-ball 57 before a flurry of fours and sixes by the lower-order batters propelled Afghanistan to 172 against India in the second T20I in Indore on Sunday.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21 off 9 balls) and Karim Janat (20 off 10) chipped in with useful contributions as Afghanistan scored 38 from the last three overs.



Put into bat, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz signalled his intent straightaway and flicked Arshdeep Singh (3/32) for a four through square leg and then tried to hit one straight down the ground, which however did not result in a boundary.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Nabi. Photograph: BCCI

While Arshdeep started the proceedings with two wides on either side of the wicket, Mukesh Kumar was welcomed with a six over the bowler's head by Gurbaz, before his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran, having got a review for lbw in his favour, got into the act by lofting one over cover for a boundary.



Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, Afghanistan raced to 20 for no loss in no time, forcing Rohit Sharma to introduce spin in the form of Ravi Bishnoi (2/39).



Leg-spinner Bishnoi, who has a penchant for picking a wicket in his first over, did an encore as he lured Gurbaz to offer a catch to Shivam Dube at mid-on, having failed to get elevation.

IMAGE: Gulbadin Naib hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Taking a cue from Gurbaz's approach, one-down batter Gulbadin Naib started to play his shots from the get-go, pulling Mukesh through midwicket and then driving him through for successive fours.



Fresh from a wicket in his very first over, Bishnoi found himself at the receiving end of Gulbadin's onslaught as the batter pulled a short ball over midwicket for a maximum before hitting back-to-back fours in an 18-run over.



There was another bowling change and it paid dividends as left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled visiting captain Ibrahim Zadran with a beautiful flighted delivery that turned just enough to beat the batter and hit the stumps.

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai is bowled by Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

Azmatullah Omarzai did not last long as Dube hit the stumps after the batter went for a cross-batted pull shot and missed.



Axar bowled an economical eighth over before Gulbadin carted a Dube slower ball into the stands over deep mid-wicket and followed that by launching a half tracker towards the long-on region for another maximum.



Promoted to number three, Gulbadin brought up his fifty in 28 balls. There was no respite for Washington Sundar either, as Gulbadin swept the off-spinner for a big six over midwicket.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: BCCI

India's best bowler on the day by some distance, Axar, who registered wonderful figures of 2/17 in 4 overs. The left-arm spinner provided the crucial breakthrough when he had Gulbadin caught at mid-wicket by Rohit, having bowled one slightly slower than his usual deliveries.



Afghanistan's innings lost momentum after Gulbadin's departure even as Bishnoi dismissed Mohammad Nabi.