PIX: Kiwis bowled out, set India 359 for victory

PIX: Kiwis bowled out, set India 359 for victory

Source: PTI
October 26, 2024 10:49 IST
Images from Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell. Photograph: BCCI

Spinners inflicted quick blows as India bowled out New Zealand for 255 in their second innings on the third day of the second Test in Pune on Saturday.

 

But New Zealand built a lead of 358 runs, and the victory target of 359 is quite challenging on a crumbling Pune pitch.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Santner with teammates. Photograph: BCCI

Resuming at 198 for five, the Kiwis lost their remaining five wickets for 57 runs in an hour into the first session itself.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma reacts. Photograph: BCCI

 

Source: PTI
