Starc achieves special achievement in Day-Night Tests

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc scripted history on his ninth Day-Night Test. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc achieved a massive feat on Saturday as he became the first player to pick 50 wickets in Day-Night Tests.

Starc's love affair with the pink ball continued as he claimed four wickets in the first innings of second Ashes Test against England. The left-arm seamer scripted history on his ninth Day-Night Test.

The 31-year-old dismissed Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad to enter the record books. The left-arm pacer ended up with figures of 4 for 37 in his 16 overs and in-process becoming the first bowler in the history of international cricket to pick 50 wickets with the Pink ball in the Day-Night Test match.

The top four names in the list of most wickets in the Pink-Ball Test are all Australians. Mitchell Starc is followed by Josh Hazlewood (32 wickets in 7 matches), Nathan Lyon (32 wickets in 9* matches and Pat Cummins (26 wickets in 5 matches).

Starc's milestone in day-night Test matches has left Australia in command of the second Ashes Test, with the home side taking a 282-run lead to stumps on day three with nine wickets in hand.