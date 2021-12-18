IPL's Lucknow franchise appoints Gambhir as team mentor

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir, who is also a member of parliament, had captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise for IPL 2022.

The southpaw, who is also a member of parliament, had captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles.



"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup.



"The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh," Gambhir said in a statement.



Owner of the yet to be named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.



"Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," he said.



The 40-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.