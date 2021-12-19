News
PHOTOS: 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4

PHOTOS: 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4

December 19, 2021 16:44 IST
IMAGES from Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

England's Rory Burns in action.  

IMAGE: England's Rory Burns in action. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia set England an improbable victory target of 468 and removed opener Haseeb Hameed early to begin their victory march in the day-night second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

 

England were 20-1 at the tea break on day four of the contest, with Australia looking primed to going 2-0 up in the five-match Test.

Rory Burns was batting on 16 at the break, while Dawid Malan was on four with England still 448 behind the target.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats en route a half-century 

IMAGE: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats en route a half-century. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne followed his first innings century with a fifty, while Travis Head also made 51 as Australia declared their second innings on 230-9 half an hour before the tea break.

England claimed three wickets in the first session but Labuschagne and Head settled any nerves in the Australia camp before stand-in captain Steve Smith declared the innings.

West Indies hold the record for the highest successful fourth innings chase of 418 achieved against Australia in 2003.

England's Haseeb Hameed walks off the field after being dismissed for a duck by Australia's Jhye Richardson 

IMAGE: England's Haseeb Hameed walks off the field after being dismissed for a duck by Australia's Jhye Richardson. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

England’s most successful Ashes chase came at Leeds two years ago when they overwhelmed the 359-run target courtesy of Ben Stokes’s last-gasp heroics.

It took 12 balls for an English wicket to fall with Jhye Richardson removing Haseeb Hameed caught behind for a duck.

Mitchell Starc was treated for a back injury incurred while batting but showed no ill effects.

Ben Stokes temporarily took over England captaincy as Joe Root had a hospital scan after being hit in the abdomen during Sunday's warm up. Root was later passed fit to play on.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

Starc achieves special achievement in Day-Night Tests

Starc achieves special achievement in Day-Night Tests

PIX: Starc, Lyon put Australia on course for victory

PIX: Starc, Lyon put Australia on course for victory

