Gardner credits Australia's depth for match-winning World Cup ton

IMAGE: Ashleigh Gardner scored 115 off 83 balls as Australia fought back after the loss of early wickets to defeat New Zealand in the women's World Cup match in Indore on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC Media

Ashleigh Gardner hailed Australia’s strength in depth as key to giving her the freedom to score her match-winning century against New Zealand in the women’s World Cup match in Indore on Wednesday.

Gardner cracked 16 fours and a six in her 115 from 83 balls to rescue Australia from 128 for 5, the reigning champions ultimately posting 326.

That proved 89 runs too many for the White Ferns, despite centurion Sophie Devine’s best efforts, as Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux took three wickets each.

Gardner’s score was the highest by a player batting at number six or below in women’s ODIs, and the 28-year-old was delighted to get her competition off to a flyer.

“It was really special,” she said. “When I got out into the middle, I had some pretty clear plans to get myself in and play to my strengths.

“We always knew we needed a big total here; the venue is quite small and the wicket is really good. I had to make sure, once I got in, that I really capitalised on that.

“We genuinely bat all the way down. We have that freedom and that confidence within our group that even if we are five for not too many, we have the players to come in and change the game.

“I love coming in those pressure situations, trying to take the game on playing the way I do, and hopefully success comes with that.”

New Zealand gave themselves a mountain to climb as they lost two wickets without scoring in reply, but in Devine they have a player who relishes such a challenge.

The White Ferns skipper, playing in her last 50-over World Cup, was in superb touch throughout and kept her side’s hopes of a record women’s ODI run-chase alive.

But she gradually ran out of partners before falling to Sutherland for a magnificent 112, ensuring her side were beaten by their neighbours for the 16th consecutive time in this format.

“It is pretty bittersweet, to be fair,” Devine reflected. “I would throw it all away to make sure we won.

“The thing I am most proud of is the fight this team showed. A couple of years ago, we would have thrown in the towel and been skittled for 150.

“The fact we kept coming, kept going and kept backing our strengths is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

Devine also paid tribute to her bowlers, with Bree Illing dismissing Healy and Gardner on an eye-catching World Cup debut.

“We have brought her in to take big wickets,” she said.

“She is tall, has pace and can swing the ball as well. It is really nice, as captain, to be able to chuck her the ball and say ‘let rip’.”

