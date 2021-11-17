PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Images from the first T20 International between India and New Zealand, in Jaipur, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell during the first T20 International, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman scored breezy fifties as New Zealand overcame an early setback to post 164 for 6 against India in the opening T20 International, in Jaipur, on Wednesday.

Guptill (70 off 42) and Chapman (63 off 50) blazed away to put the Kiwis on course for a huge total before Ravichandran Ashwin effected a double strike in the 14th over to check the scoring rate.

Ashwin was the pick of India’s bowlers, with two wickets for 23 in four overs, while senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2 for 24 in four overs, including the wicket of opener Daryl Mitchell for a duck off the third delivery of the match.

IMAGE: Mark Chapman scores a four during his brisk 63 off 50 balls, which included 6 fours and 2 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Expecting heavy dew later in the evening, skipper Rohit Sharma opted to field after winning the toss.

Venkatesh Iyer was expectedly handed a debut while New Zealand made four changes to the team that lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar, who looked far from his best in the T20 World Cup, got his trademark swing immediately. After bowling a couple of deliveries that shaped away from Guptill, he sent down an outswinger from length which breached Mitchell's defence.

IMAGE: Opener Martin Guptill top-scored for New Zealand with 70 off 42 balls, which included 3 fours and 4 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand were 41 for 1 in the powerplay after a 15-run over from Deepak Chahar, who was guilty of bowling too short or too full.

The Hong Kong-born Chapman, who began his innings with an aerial cover drive, whipped and pulled Chahar for a four and six in the sixth over to give the innings the much-needed momentum.

India had the run-rate under control until the first overs as New Zealand garnered just 65 for 1.

IMAGE: Mark Chapman celebrates his half century with Martin Guptill. Photograph: BCCI

Three big overs followed as Chapman and Guptill launched an assault on the Indian bowlers.

Chapman collected a four and six off Axar Patel in another 15-run over to bring up his first fifty for New Zealand, having played earlier for Hong Kong.

Guptill too looked in ominous touch at the other end as he deposited a slower one from Siraj over long-off.

IMAGE: Mark Chapman is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin was brought back into the attack in the 14th and he struck twice at a timely juncture for his team with New Zealand 123 for 3 after 15 overs. He dismissed Chapman with a tossed up off-spinner while Glenn Phillips had no clue about his carrom ball delivery.

However, Guptill kept firing at the other end and the best shot of his entertaining knock came in the 16th over when he dispatched Bhuvneshwar for a flat six over deep extra cover, indicating that the surface was really good for batting.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

With Guptill in full flow, even 200 seemed on the cards but the opener was caught in the deep in the 18th over.

India’s bowlers did well in the last five overs, conceding 41 runs and taking three wickets.