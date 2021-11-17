News
Rahul drops to sixth, Kohli eighth in T20I rankings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 17, 2021 16:40 IST
IMAGE: KL Rahul, who scored three consecutive half-centuries in India's last three matches at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, has 727 points. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India's KL Rahul dropped a place to sixth but Virat Kohli retained his eighth place in the latest ICC men's T20 International rankings issued on Wednesday.

Rahul, who scored three consecutive half-centuries in India's last three matches at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, has 727 points.

 

The 29-year-old, who has been appointed India's new T20 vice captain, scored 69, 50 and 54 not out against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but the knocks came too late for India as they exited the tournament in the Super 12 stage.

On the other hand, Kohli who has stepped down as India's T20 skipper, has 698 points and stays eighth.

Rahul and Kohli are the only Indians to feature in the top 10 in the T20I rankings.

Among others, Australians Mitchell Marsh and David Warner made notable progress after helping their side win its first men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

All-rounder Marsh, who struck an impressive 77 not out off 50 balls to be named Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand, has progressed six spots to reach joint-13th position among batters.

While Player of the Tournament Warner's scores of 49 against Pakistan in their semi-final and 53 in the final against New Zealand have helped him move up eight places to 33rd position.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who top-scored in the final with a knock of 85, has gained seven places to reach 32nd position, while Devon Conway is up three places to fourth position after scoring 46 against England in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is up eight places to 40th following his unbeaten 55 against Australia in the second semifinal in Dubai and spinner Shadab Khan has moved up seven places to 16th position after bagging four for 16 in the same match.

The other bowlers to gain in the latest update include Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who is up two places to third, and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, whose haul of three for 16 in the final sees him move up two places to sixth position.

New Zealand's left-arm seamer Trent Boult is up seven places to 14th position after taking two for 18 in the final while Pat Cummins (up 24 places to 37th) and Chris Woakes (up 21 places to 46th) have also moved up the bowlers' list.

England's Liam Livingstone is up seven places to third among all-rounders.

Meanwhile, Canada batter Navneet Dhaliwal's consistent performances in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Regional Qualifier have lifted him 36 places to 36th position. Dhaliwal's scores included 65 against Panama, 49 against Argentina and 44 against Canada.


Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
