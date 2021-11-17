News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Troy Cooley to be NCA's new fast bowling coach

Troy Cooley to be NCA's new fast bowling coach

Source: PTI
November 17, 2021 20:33 IST
BCCI to introduce exclusive fast bowlers' contracts

Bowling coach Troy Cooley has a chat with pacer Andrew Flintoff during an England nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, in August 2003.

IMAGE: Bowling coach Troy Cooley has a chat with pacer Andrew Flintoff during an England nets session at Trent Bridge, in Nottingham, in August 2003. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to appoint decorated Australian coach Troy Cooley as fast bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy in a bid to create the country's next generation of speed merchants.

Cooley is considered one of the best fast bowling coaches in world cricket. His moment of glory came as England's bowling coach during the historic 2005 Ashes, when the home team's fast bowlers were a nightmare for the Aussie batters.

 

The success of Andrew Flintoff, Matthew Hoggard, Simon Jones and Steve Harmison was attributed to presence of Cooley in the English dressing room and his role in plotting Australia’s downfall.

"I would say one of the biggest successes for both Sourav (Ganguly) and Jay (Shah) is to convince Troy Cooley to work with India's next batch of pacers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)," a senior BCCI official privy to development said on condition of anonymity.

"We are hearing that BCCI is giving Cooley a three-year contract and he will closely co-ordinate with Head of Cricket, VVS Laxman.”

After his massive success in the English fold in 2005, Cooley was roped in by Australia very next year and he worked till 2010-11 season after which he joined Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence in Brisbane.

BCCI to introduce exclusive fast bowlers' contracts

With Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, all on the wrong side of 30, and possibly going to be around only for another two years, the BCCI is already planning on how to prepare the next crop of fast bowlers. One of the decisions set to be taken is an 'Exclusive Young Pacers Contract'.

It is understood that Ganguly and Shah, along with head coach Dravid and NCA head Laxman, is trying to devise a contract that is exclusive and different from a central contract.

It is learnt that Cooley and Laxman will hand-pick 10 young fast bowlers, who are currently not in national reckoning or do not have central contracts.

These young pacers will be hand-picked from junior and first-class cricket and handed 'BCCI fast bowlers' contracts’.

They will be evaluated by Dravid and Laxman to see if they can be fast tracked into the pathways team (India A) and then senior team.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar, SS Das appointed batting coaches

Former India players Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Shiv Sunder Das are back in the National cricket Academy fold in their familiar role as batting coaches. The third batting coach in the group is Sitanshu Kotak, who is set to travel to South Africa with the India A team.

Former Mumbai leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule will be the spin bowling coach while the three fielding coaches employed by the BCCI for the NCA specific role are Subhadeep Ghosh, T Diliep and Munish Bali.

Diliep is currently working with the Indian senior team for the series against New Zealand while Subhadeep is going to accompany the A team to South Africa.

Bali is expected to work with the India Under-19 players.

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

