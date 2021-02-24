PICS: India vs England, Third Test, Day 1

Last updated on: February 24, 2021 17:18 IST

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: India pacer Ishant Sharma celebrates with skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant after dismissing Dominic Sibley on Wednesday, Day 1 of the third Test against England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Wily bowling by India’s spinners had England reeling at 81 for 4 at the tea break on Day 1 of the Day-Night third Test, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Had Zak Crawley not come up with a gritty half-century, the plight of the visitors, who were outplayed in the second Test in Chennai, would have been even worse.

Having missed the first two Tests due to a freak wrist injury, the stylish right-hander's driving was elegance personified as he hit 10 boundaries in his 53 knock off 84 balls, but Ravichandran Ashwin (6-2-10-1) and Axar Patel (12-2-29-2) controlled the narrative on a pitch that is proving to be a spinner's paradise.

Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, struck in his second over. The 32-year-old pacer got the edge of England opener Dom Sibley and Rohit Sharma at second slip made no mistake with the catch.

Sibley was out without scoring and England 2 for 1 in the third over.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates after dismissing Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI

A change in bowling gave India their second wicket.

Spin was introduced as early as the seventh over and Axar Patel struck with his first delivery. A huge appeal for leg before against Jonny Bairstow saw the umpire raise the finger. Bairstow reviewed it, but replays showed the ball would have hit the stumps. Bairstow too walked back after duck and England were reduced to 27 for 2 after 6.1 overs.

However, Crawley was in no mood to play the defensive game and made most of what always is the best session for batting in a 'pink ball' Test.

The deliveries from Ishant (5-1-26-1) and Jasprit Bumrah (5-3-13-0) that tailed in were driven in the arc between mid-wicket and mid-on while the power in his cover drives was felt by every blade of grass on a fast outfield.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin exults after trapping Joe Root leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Against Axar, Crawley would either take a big stride forward to drive him through cover or rock back and punch him between point and cover region.

With the pitch offering turn and bounce in the first session itself, he understood that hanging around wasn't the best option and decided to go on an offensive from the start. His half-century had 10 boundaries and came off 68 balls as skipper Joe Root (17) looked solid at the other end, having driven Ishant straight back for a boundary.

Ravichandran Ashwin then bagged the big wicket of Root, having him dismissed just when he appeared to have settled down.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant appeals for the wicket of Zak Crawley. Photograph: BCCI

A huge shout for leg before wicket was given. Root went for the review, which showed the ball pitching in line and going on to hit the top of leg stump. He was back in the hut after scoring 17 off 37 balls and England 74 for 3 after 21.5 overs.

Zak Crawley, who had compiled a gutsy 50 earlier, was unable to carry on the good form. He was deceived by one from Axar, who was getting the ball to turn. Playing away from the turn, he was trapped plumb front.

A third leg before decision went India’s way and Crawley was out for 53 off 84 balls and England four down for 80.