News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Motera Test: Sourav thanks Modi, Shah

Motera Test: Sourav thanks Modi, Shah

By Rediff Cricket
February 24, 2021 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sourav Ganguly's tweet

 

Ahead of the pink ball Test at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, Sourav Ganguly thanked Narendra Damodardas Modi and Amit Anilchandra Shah for making it all possible.

Recuperating in Kolkata after a second angioplasty last month, Dada -- who was in the audience at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera this time last year along with Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary -- won't be in the BCCI box for the third Test.

'Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah ..' the BCCI boss tweeted, the last sentence sounding like a BJP bhakt.

There was some speculation that Dada would join the BJP before the Bengal assembly election, but the consecutive cardiac setbacks meant that Ganguly -- arguably India's finest captain in the 21st century -- needs to focus on his health for his and his family's sake.

Sourav Ganguly with Jai Shah

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Floodlights at Motera will help sighting in twilight
Floodlights at Motera will help sighting in twilight
Why Kohli loves crowds in the stadium
Why Kohli loves crowds in the stadium
Motera Test: Captain Kohli reveals his pink-ball plan
Motera Test: Captain Kohli reveals his pink-ball plan
High fuel prices: Is Modi govt 'cheating' the states?
High fuel prices: Is Modi govt 'cheating' the states?
Meet the GORGEOUS BRIDES of Bollywood
Meet the GORGEOUS BRIDES of Bollywood
Delhi likely to curb entry of travellers from 5 states
Delhi likely to curb entry of travellers from 5 states
Have you watched these Sridevi films?
Have you watched these Sridevi films?

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Motera: Pitch the focus as India venture into unknown

Motera: Pitch the focus as India venture into unknown

Ganguly under pressure to join politics: CPI-M leader

Ganguly under pressure to join politics: CPI-M leader

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use