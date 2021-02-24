News
It was sorted straight away: Moeen-Root move on after departure comments

February 24, 2021 10:32 IST
'I think some people can make it a bigger thing than it is.'

 England's Moeen Ali and Joe Root have moved on from the departure comments row

IMAGE: England's Moeen Ali and Joe Root have moved on from row surrounding the departure comments. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Moeen Ali said England skipper Joe Root had made an "honest mistake" by saying the spinner had chosen to return home midway through the India Test series.

 

Coach Chris Silverwood apologised for the confusion surrounding his departure last week, saying selectors had decided beforehand Moeen would be granted leave before the final two Tests to escape life in the bio-secure bubble as part of their rotation policy.

"I know him really well and it was an honest mistake," Moeen told Sky Sports.

"It was pretty much sorted straight away.

"I think some people can make it a bigger thing than it is."

Moeen took eight wickets and scored 49 runs in the second Test in Chennai which India won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.

The third Test, a day-night contest, will begin in Ahmedabad later on Wednesday.

 

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
