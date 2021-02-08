PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 4

Last updated on: February 08, 2021 12:09 IST

Images from Day 4 of the first Test between India and England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai.

IMAGE: India’s Washington Sundar celebrates after getting to 50 on Monday, Day 4 of the first Test against England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

India conceded a huge first-innings lead of 241 runs despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85 after being dismissed for 337 in the morning session on Monday, Day 4 of the first Test against England, at the M A Chidambaran stadium, in Chennai.

Replying to England's mammoth 578, the home team finished well short of the follow-on target after Jack Leach broke an 80-run seventh-wicket partnership by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin for the day's first breakthrough.

The visitors, however, did not enforce the follow-on, and were 1 for 1 in two overs in their second innings at the lunch break after Ravichandran Ashiwn dismissed Rory Burns for a duck of the first delivery.

IMAGE: England’s players celebrate after Jack Leach dismisses Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

India began the day at 257 for 6 and the duo of Sundar and Ashwin frustrated the English bowlers by adding 48 runs before left-arm spinner Leach struck.

Ashwin scored 31 off 91 balls, inclusive of three boundaries and a six.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar, who hit 12 fours and 2 sixes during his knock of 85, sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Leach, after going wicket-less on Day 3, struck again, dismissing Shabaz Nadeem. The batsman looked to defend off the backfoot but was done in by the extra bounce and be caught in the slips by Ben Stoke for a duck.

India were reduced to 312 for 8 in 91 overs, still 67 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

A cracking short delivery from James Anderson proved Ishant Sharma’s undoing. The ball was aimed at the body and Ishant (4) could only fend it off to the leg side for Ollie Pope to take the catch.

Anderson then ended India's first innings with the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah, who edged the ball which was brilliantly taken at first slip by Stokes, who dived full length to the right to take a stunning one-handed catch.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Rory Burns with Virat Kohli in England's second innings. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin opened the bowling in England's second innings and struck with the first delivery, dismissing Rory Burns for a duck.

The England opener, who was drawn forward, tried to defend off the front foot but got the edge and was caught by Ajinkya Rahane in the slips.

Dan Lawrence was watchful as he defended the rest of the over, looking to avoid the pair after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings.