PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the first Test between India and England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root celebrates completing 150 on Saturday, Day 2 of the first Test against India, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Joe Root registered his third straight 150-plus score, and added 92 runs with Ben Stokes, as England dominated the opening session on Day 2 of the first Test against India, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday.

England’s skipper was batting on 156 (277 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) while Stokes was unbeaten on 63 (98 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) as the tourists went into the lunch break on 385 for 3.

The experienced Indian trio of Ishant Sharma (0/37), Jasprit Bumrah (2/57) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/92) toiled, but could not break the Root-Stokes partnership, which is looking ominous from the host's point of view.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes hits a six off Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Shahbaz Nadeem (0/100) and Washington Sundar (0/65) could not make any impact and were taken for easy runs as India's woes mounted.

Stokes played some powerful shots, including sweeps off the spinners, and reached his 50 off 73 balls with a powerful reverse sweep off Shahbaz Nadeem as he put the bowlers under pressure.

Even as Stokes went about playing aggressively, Root appeared content to play second fiddle and quietly moved past 150 without looking in much trouble.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes and Joe Root celebrate a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Root had hit a double ton in Sri Lanka in the recent series and followed it up with another big century on Day 1.

Stokes hit two beautiful shots, one each on the on-side and the off-side off Ishant Sharma to bring up the team’s 300.

England added 40 runs in the opening hour as Root and Stokes moved on without any great alarms even as the Indian bowlers kept plugging away.

IMAGE: Joe Root takes off for a quick single. Photograph: BCCI

In between, Ashwin put down a caught and bowled chance and Cheteshwar Pujara could not hold on to a tough catch when Stokes hammered one on the leg-side.

Stokes, as always on the lookout for runs, smacked Ashwin for a big six over mid-off.

Early in the day, Bumrah almost did Stokes in with a brilliant yorker, which the southpaw somehow managed to keep out and ensured that England did not lose a wicket after resuming at the overnight score of 263 for 3.

The hard-working Bumrah came up with a searing yorker closer to lunch but Root was able to jam his bat down in time.