Mayank and Missus enjoy Brighton Beach

July 05, 2021 12:38 IST

IMAGE: Aashita Sood and Mayank Agarwal at Brighton Beach. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Instagram

Aashita Sood and Mayank Agarwal are enjoying their 20-day break ahead of the Test series against England.

Aashita and Mayank travelled to Brighton where they spent some time on the beautiful and busy sea front.

After visiting The Stonehenge with Ishant Sharma and his wife Pramita Singh, Aashita and Mayank took a trip to St Nectan's Kieve in Cornwall to view the spectacular 60 foot waterfall through a hole in the rocks.

The couple also made sure to pose in the front of the mural at the Prince Albert pub in Brighton. The giant mural commemorates music greats Bob Marley, John Lennon, George Michael, Freddy Mercury, Kurt Cobain among others.

'Everyday is a beach day,' for Mayank who looks likely to open the Indian innings in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

'A 'Bright'on day out,' the Bengaluru native punned on the picture.