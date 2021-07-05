News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mayank and Missus enjoy Brighton Beach

Mayank and Missus enjoy Brighton Beach

By Rediff Cricket
July 05, 2021 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Aashita Sood and Mayank Agarwal at Brighton Beach. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Instagram
 

Aashita Sood and Mayank Agarwal are enjoying their 20-day break ahead of the Test series against England.

Aashita and Mayank travelled to Brighton where they spent some time on the beautiful and busy sea front.

After visiting The Stonehenge with Ishant Sharma and his wife Pramita Singh, Aashita and Mayank took a trip to St Nectan's Kieve in Cornwall to view the spectacular 60 foot waterfall through a hole in the rocks.

The couple also made sure to pose in the front of the mural at the Prince Albert pub in Brighton. The giant mural commemorates music greats Bob Marley, John Lennon, George Michael, Freddy Mercury, Kurt Cobain among others.

'Everyday is a beach day,' for Mayank who looks likely to open the Indian innings in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

'A 'Bright'on day out,' the Bengaluru native punned on the picture.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Check out Dhonis' anniversary gift!
Check out Dhonis' anniversary gift!
'India have even-money chance of beating England'
'India have even-money chance of beating England'
There were times I wanted to give up: Mithali
There were times I wanted to give up: Mithali
Have You Drunk Gangs of Wasseypur?
Have You Drunk Gangs of Wasseypur?
Disappointed over outcome of PM's J-K meet: Gupkar
Disappointed over outcome of PM's J-K meet: Gupkar
Travel: I loved spending time in the UAE
Travel: I loved spending time in the UAE
SC 'shocked' over continuing use of Sec 66A of IT Act
SC 'shocked' over continuing use of Sec 66A of IT Act

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Saba Karim's comments on Gill's injury unfortunate

Saba Karim's comments on Gill's injury unfortunate

Ashwin's Day Out with Family

Ashwin's Day Out with Family

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances