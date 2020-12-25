News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Indian team has been unfair to both Saha and Pant'

'Indian team has been unfair to both Saha and Pant'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 25, 2020 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'What happens to Pant if he doesn't do well in this Test or the third Test. Would you go back to Saha'

Wriddhiman Saha

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from the Boxing Day Test due to his poor batting form. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian team management has made players 'insecure' and the decision to rotate between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant has been 'unfair' on both the wicketkeepers, feels former opener Gautam Gambhir.

 

Saha was, on Friday, dropped from the Boxing Day Test due to his poor batting form in the opening game and Gambhir asked whether the team's think-tank will do the same with Pant if he fails in the next two games.

"It's unfortunate and Wriddhiman Saha has played just one Test match in this series and he hasn't done well and gets dropped."

"Imagine what happens to Pant if he doesn't do well in this Test or the third Test. What do you do then? Would you go back to Wriddhiman Saha," Gambhir questioned on YouTube channel 'Sports Today'.

For Gambhir, it's not lip-service but actions that makes players secure, something that this current regime has failed, according to him.

"That's why this team looks so unsettled because no one is secured. Professional sport is all about security. Everyone has talent when they are representing the country," Gambhir, known for his frank opinion, said.

"All they want is security and that assurance that we are there to back you, not just by words but by action."

No one apart from India rotates wicketkeeper based on conditions, said Gambhir.

"Actually, it's been unfair on Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha both over a long period of time when they have picked and chosen players on conditions. You don't do that with wicketkeepers. You do that with bowlers," he fumed.

"In overseas conditions, you play two spinners based on conditions, its understandable, but which other teams in the world has chopped and changed wicketkeepers based on conditions. No one apart from India."

Gambhir rubbished this one keeper for home and one for away theory.

"I have never believed in this theory of rotation policy that Wriddhiman Saha is only good for sub-continent and Rishabh Pant is better overseas because that's not how good teams go into."

"If you are good in Indian conditions, you got to deliver in overseas conditions as well. Whether he does that or not is irrelevant."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Hour of reckoning for Rahane as India eye redemption
Hour of reckoning for Rahane as India eye redemption
MCG Test: Aussies wary of India's 'dangerous players'
MCG Test: Aussies wary of India's 'dangerous players'
Check out Nathan Lyon's speedos
Check out Nathan Lyon's speedos
Rajinikanth hospitalised due to severe BP fluctuations
Rajinikanth hospitalised due to severe BP fluctuations
Political rivals misusing farmers' protest: PM Modi
Political rivals misusing farmers' protest: PM Modi
JD-U suffers setback in Arunachal, 6 MLAs join BJP
JD-U suffers setback in Arunachal, 6 MLAs join BJP
Dry run for Covid immunisation in 4 states next week
Dry run for Covid immunisation in 4 states next week

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Gill, Siraj to debut in Boxing Day Test; Jadeja back

Gill, Siraj to debut in Boxing Day Test; Jadeja back

Proud moment for me to lead India, says Rahane

Proud moment for me to lead India, says Rahane

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use