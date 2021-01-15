News
Out with a Grade 2 tear, Hanuma Vihari leaves for India

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 15, 2021 18:30 IST
Hanuma Vihari

Photograph:  Kind Courtesy Hanuma Vihari/Twitter

India batsman and third Test hero Hanuma Vihari, who was ruled out of the series decider after suffering a Grade 2 tear on his hamstring, left Australian shores on Friday.

Vihari, who was going through a lean patch in the ongoing Test series against Australia, went on to show grit and fight as he batted for 161 balls and combined with Ashwin for 2.5 hours to deny Australia a win in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

 

The right-handed batsman shared a picture before departing from Australia. "Until next time Australia," Vihari tweeted.

After the conclusion of the third Test, it was revealed that he batted with a Grade 2 tear to script the Sydney draw.

The team management revealed that the scan reports were in and Vihari had a Grade 2 tear which not only ruled him out of the final game, but also puts him in doubt for the initial stage of the England series.

It generally takes 3 to 6 weeks to completely recover from a Grade 2 tear.

"His scan reports are in and he has a Grade 2 tear which means the boy batted for around 3 hours with searing pain. He deserves praise for standing there and holding fort like a true champion," the source had said.

