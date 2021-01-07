PICS: Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1

January 07, 2021 08:10 IST

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India at the SCG, on Thursday.

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia opener David Warner on Thursday, Day 1 of the third Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Young India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed the returning David Warner to leave Australia in a spot at 21 for 1 before rain stopped play barely seven overs into the first day of the third Test, in Sydney, on Thursday.

The home team batted only 7.1 overs before play was interrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Siraj sent back Warner (5) after having the seasoned opener caught behind by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip in the fourth over, giving India their first breakthrough before the heavens opened up.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara gets a high-five from his India teammates after taking the catch of David Warner. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

At the break, debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 14 and 2 respectively.

The players ran off the field as a shower arrived from nowhere, forcing the groundsmen to cover the pitch as well as the square as the rain got heavier.

Making a return after a long injury lay-off, Warner showed intensity in the first few overs but got carried away with it as he chased a wide Siraj delivery.

IMAGE: Australia debutant Will Pucovski bats during Day 1 of the third Test. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Barring a couple of uncomfortable moments against the shorter balls, Pucovski looked solid in the middle.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the third and penultimate Test of the four-match series.

Rohit Sharma returned to the Indian playing eleven, in place of Mayank Agarwal, while pacer Navdeep Saini was handed a Test debut, replacing an injured Umesh Yadav.

For Australia, Warner was in the team as Pucovski made his debut at the expense of Travis Head.

The series is tied 1-1.