News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's feats against Aus unlikely to be emulated soon: Shastri

Kohli's feats against Aus unlikely to be emulated soon: Shastri

Source: ANI
January 06, 2021 23:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The great thing about success in Australia is that it does not come easily. As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect.'

Virat Kohli became only the first captain in 71 years to lead India to a Test series win in Australia in the 2018-19 series

IMAGE: Virat Kohli became only the first captain in 71 years to lead India to a Test series win in Australia in the 2018-19 series. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter/Files

Head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday said that he cannot see captain Virat Kohli's feat of beating Australia, both home and away, being replicated by any other Indian captain for a very long time.

Under Kohli's leadership, India had clinched the home series against Australia 2-1 in 2016/17.

Kohli and his boys then scripted history as they defeated Australia in Australia 2-1 in the Test series in their last tour Down Under.

"The satisfaction gained in registering India's first series win in Australia after 71 years of heartbreak was immense," cricket.com.au quoted Shastri as saying in 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia' book.

 

"I cannot see Virat's feat of winning against Australia both at home and away being emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time," he added.

Shastri said a victory in Australia does not come easily and explained why the current Indian side deserves the respect.

"The great thing about success in Australia is that it does not come easily. As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect," Shastri said.

"Indian teams have done well in Australia since the turn of the (21st) century, but did not have the depth of fast-bowling resources. That is why this Indian team commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies like few others in the past," he added.

Kohli is on paternity leave but stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane ensured Team India does not face any hurdle in the absence of a regular skipper.

Rahane had stepped upon the occasion as he played a match-winning knock of 112 in the first innings and then hit the winning runs in the second essay to hand India a memorable Boxing Day Test win.

The four-match series between India and Australia currently stand level at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'India have chance to win against vulnerable Aussies'
'India have chance to win against vulnerable Aussies'
Smith a caged lion ready to burst out: Moody
Smith a caged lion ready to burst out: Moody
Sachin lends support to McGrath's Pink Test initiative
Sachin lends support to McGrath's Pink Test initiative
Jon Lewis named Bangladesh batting coach
Jon Lewis named Bangladesh batting coach
Govt sitting on 150 PE/VC applications from China, HK
Govt sitting on 150 PE/VC applications from China, HK
Bidding for spectrum auction to start from March 1
Bidding for spectrum auction to start from March 1
Bengaluru FC sack coach Carles Cuadrat
Bengaluru FC sack coach Carles Cuadrat

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Shastri unveils Gavaskar portrait at Bowral Museum

Shastri unveils Gavaskar portrait at Bowral Museum

PICS: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani is hitched!

PICS: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani is hitched!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use